iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.85

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 543096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.