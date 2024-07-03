iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 547,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 727,563 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $26.19.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1379 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
