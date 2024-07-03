iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 40,552 shares.The stock last traded at $107.74 and had previously closed at $107.45.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

