Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $488.68 and last traded at $488.66. 7,338,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,550,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.98.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.35 and its 200-day moving average is $437.90.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.