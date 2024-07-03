Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $488.68 and last traded at $488.66. 7,338,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,550,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.98.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.35 and its 200-day moving average is $437.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

