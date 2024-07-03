Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 380.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,397,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 421.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 487,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 364,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,407,000 after purchasing an additional 294,637 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,082. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

