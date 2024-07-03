Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intrusion

Insider Activity at Intrusion

Intrusion Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 10,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,936. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.