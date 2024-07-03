Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.4 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

IKTSF traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

