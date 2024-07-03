Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.4 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
IKTSF traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70.
Intertek Group Company Profile
