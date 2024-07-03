Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

