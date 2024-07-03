Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 484 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $504.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $456.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

