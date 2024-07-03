Insider Selling: Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) Insider Sells 714,285 Shares of Stock

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB – Get Free Report) insider Valentine Chitalu sold 714,285 shares of Minbos Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$39,285.68 ($26,190.45).

Minbos Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Minbos Resources Company Profile

Minbos Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company explores for phosphate and ammonia deposits. It focuses on the development of the Capanda Green Ammonia Project and the Cabinda Phosphate Project in Angola and middle Africa. Minbos Resources Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

