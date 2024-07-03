Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $143.69. 1,439,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,331. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $145.36.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 315.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 96.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

