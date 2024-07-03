Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chin-Chi Teng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,725. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

