Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Buys 23,136 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust purchased 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $33,547.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,361,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,124,241.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $95,457.60.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $62,795.15.

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,453.90.

System1 Price Performance

SST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 162,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on System1

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.