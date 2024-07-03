Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:PJAN remained flat at $40.38 on Wednesday. 55,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

