Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Stock Position Raised by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,216 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $823.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

