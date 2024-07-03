Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hut 8 Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 4,872,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HUT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

