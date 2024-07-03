Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Up 7.4%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.49. 389,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,785,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Humacyte by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

