Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.75.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.47.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

