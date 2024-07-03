Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 13,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,895. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
