Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HYBL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

