Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 408,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 983.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 166,403 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

GTO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $47.47.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

