HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.33. 29,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

