HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Down 3.1%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.79 and last traded at $89.81. 27,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 141,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HCI shares. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

HCI Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

