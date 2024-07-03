HC Wainwright Cuts Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target to $49.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 178.09% from the company’s previous close.

RNAC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 349,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,676. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

