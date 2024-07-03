Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Price Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $752.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,325,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

