Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 5079007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.