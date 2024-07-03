Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 6,638 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in UiPath were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 22.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,838 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UiPath by 10.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,467,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after buying an additional 233,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

UiPath Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PATH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 935,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,841,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

