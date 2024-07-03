Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,232 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. 42,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

