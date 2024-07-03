Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,095 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Generac were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,707,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,253,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,053,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.41. 32,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.