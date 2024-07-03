Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Essent Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Down 0.4 %

ESNT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. 4,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.