Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 63,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,734. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

