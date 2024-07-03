Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Lear were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,847,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Lear by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 0.7 %

LEA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,240. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.68. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $112.55 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lear

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.