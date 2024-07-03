Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 5,052,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,491.8 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRSHF remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

