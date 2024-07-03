Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 5,052,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,491.8 days.
Haier Smart Home Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HRSHF remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
