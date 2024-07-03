Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. 144,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,495. Greif has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,347. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.98 per share, with a total value of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 197.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

