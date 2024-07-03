GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 on Tuesday. GREE has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

