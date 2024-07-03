Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

LON GGP opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The stock has a market cap of £381.75 million, a PE ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

