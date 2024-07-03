Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.08

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 1090658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
