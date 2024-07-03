Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of research firms have commented on GMED. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $69.77.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,202 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.