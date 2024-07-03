Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 253,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 165,164 shares.The stock last traded at $51.78 and had previously closed at $51.32.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,496 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.