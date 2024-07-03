Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,484,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 139,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

GILD stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 1,502,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,564,654. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

