Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Gauzy Trading Down 3.8 %

About Gauzy

GAUZ stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Gauzy has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $17.10.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

