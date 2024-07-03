Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.