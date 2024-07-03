Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of BRPHF stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
