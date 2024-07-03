G.E.T.T. Gold (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, July 5th

G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of RCCMF stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. G.E.T.T. Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

G.E.T.T. Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal assets in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Courville Maruska project covering an area of 6.02 square kilometers located northeast of Val-d'Or. It also provides thermal fragmentation mining technology for the mining industry.

