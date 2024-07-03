FY2026 EPS Estimates for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Boosted by B. Riley

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:MOD opened at $105.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 53.8% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

