FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Update

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 114,726 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 225.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTCI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 858,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.49.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

