Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) versus Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Head-To-Head Review

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Franklin Mining and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Franklin Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 2 3 1 2.83

Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A 4.05% 3.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Franklin Mining and Gatos Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.22 46.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.