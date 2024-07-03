First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Up 14.8% in June

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. Barclays boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,842.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.2 %

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,732.33. 17,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,705.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,579.03. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,241.05 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 190.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.