First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 44.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 250,577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 762,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

