Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,373. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

